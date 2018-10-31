Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei netted a double for Burnley U23 in their 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday U23 in the English Professional Development League on...
Daniel Agyei Hits Brace For Burnley U-23 In Win Over Sheffield Wednesday U-23
Ghanaian forward Daniel Agyei netted a double for Burnley U23 in their 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday U23 in the English Professional Development League on Tuesday.
Agyei fetched the opener for the Clarets with a brilliant finish on the 14th minute of the game.
The 21-year-old grabbed his second goal of the game on the 41st minute.
The former Blackpool marksman played full throttle of action.
He has netted eight goals in his 6 appearances for the Burnley U23 team this season.
Agyei is eligible to play for either Ghana or England in future.
