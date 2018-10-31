La Liga Boss Keen To Name Player Of The Year Trophy After Messi

La Liga president Javier Tebas has proposed naming an award for the Spanish top flight’s MVP after Lionel Messi.

Spain has a history of footballing awards named after some of its greatest-ever players.

The Pichichi for the top goal scorer and the Zamora for the best goalkeeper in the league is some of the iconic examples in honour of Ricardo Zamora and Rafael 'Pichichi' Moreno respectively.

And Tebas has suggested that the league will look into creating an award bearing the Barcelona forward’s name when he retires.

“We will have to think about it,” Tebas said.

“I believe that Messi will be the greatest player of all time, even if he isn’t already.

“Messi has been playing since he was a kid and always at the absolute top, top level and he never wavers.

“It would be a good idea to create a trophy in the future for the best player of that season that has Messi’s name on it."