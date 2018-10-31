We Saw Nyantakyi’s Life Ban Coming – Oloboi Commodore

Oloboi Commodore, long-serving football administrator and General Manager of Accra Great Olympics has disclosed that the life ban imposed on former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi did not come as a surprise to him.

The world football governing body through a statement yesterday has banned the long-serving GFA boss from life and imposed CHF 500,000 which is in the region of over $400,000.

FIFA’s ban comes following investigations by its Adjudicatory Chamber of the Independent Committee.

The chamber after its investigations says they have found Nyantakyi guilty of breaching art. 19, 21, and 22 of the FIFA Code of Ethics of 2012.

Speaking on Class FM earlier today, Oloboi Commodore stated that the ban was eminent looking at all what transpired after the airing of the Number 12 video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“It has been eminent. It is a decision that we in football felt that it will definitely come because of the charges that we read.

"If one is charged with corruption and conflict of interest and the charges are what we saw, definitely some of us we felt like a ban will come. So it came as no surprise to us”, he said.