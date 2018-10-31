Kotoko's Decision To Compete In Africa Is A Mistake - Dreams FC Chief

The Executive Chairman of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku claims Asante Kotoko's decision to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup is a mistake and they are inviting unnecessary pressure on new coach C.K Akunor.

The Ghana Premier League heavyweight have been given the nod to represent Ghana in next year's CAF Confederations Cup after the management of the club petitioned the Ghana FA Normalization Committee over its decision not to allow any Ghanaian club to participate in CAF's interclub competition.

However, the astute football administrator, says the Porcupine Warriors should have taken time in making a decision by assessing the team very well.

"For me, I think they are rushing. They should have taken time to make sure everything is well with the team before participating in Africa' Kurt Okraku told Kessben FM.

"If I was to be George Amoako I wouldn't have taken this decision. I think they are rushing. They are putting unnecessary pressure on C K Akonnor."

"Currently, football is not going on in the country and so how would they prepare and be in the best of shape for Africa,' he concluded.

Asante Kotoko are the holders of the FA Cup making them eligible to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup.

