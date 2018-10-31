Promising Zambian Female Referee Leah Namukonda Has Died

Zambian top FIFA referee, Leah Namukonda has died after having been involved in a road traffic accident.

The 34-year-old who was the fourth official on Saturday for the game between Buildcon and Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium was involved in an accident on the same evening in Luanshya as she visited her parents.

She was rushed to Luanshya Hospital before being referred to Ndola General Hospital where she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

However, she died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Leah was part of the officials at the 2018 Cosafa Women Championship.