Ex-Tema Youth Striker Michael Kporvi Eyes Champions League Football With ASC Diaraf

Former Tema Youth forward Michael Kporvi has expressed his determination to play in the CAF Champions League with a newly-signed club, ASC Diaraf.

The 23-year-old penned a one-year deal with the Senegalese side and has been registered ahead of the 2018/19 CAF Champions league season.

Speaking after he signed for the club, the budding hitman declared his desire to taste CAF inter-club competition.

'Every player would want to advance in his career and I see this as one of the biggest steps for me. It was great to have a taste of top-flight football in my home country Ghana, but it will be greater to play in the continent's biggest club competition,' he said.

He spent last season on loan at Ivorian topflight side African Sports and says his short spell with the Ivorian giants played a huge role in his move to ASC Diaraf.

'African Sports are an amazing club with rich history on the continent, even though I didn't spend more time there, it still gave me a big idea of how playing in a big club is like'.

'They have a lot of international players and that's exactly what I am experiencing here in Senegal. ASC Diaraf is the biggest club in Senegal and full of international players. I will get the opportunity to learn a lot and compete for space with very good players,' he told Ghanacrusader.com.

Michael finished as Tema Youth's second highest scorer with five goals in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season behind KRC Genk youngster Joseph Paintsil.

He is the younger brother of former Inter Allies defender Uriah Kporvi.

ASC Diaraf are current champions of the Senegalese top flight league and are intensifying preparations towards the new CAF Champions league season.

