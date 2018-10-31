Kotoko Fail To Meet Asking Price For Karela United's Ivorian Midfielder Jean Ourega Vital

Asante Kotoko's move to sign Ivorian midfielder Jean Ourega Vital hit a snag.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to meet the economic demands by Karela United FC, putting the deal off.

Vital arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday evening to conclude negotiations and possibly sign for the Reds but the failure to reach agreement makes the deal fall through.

According to close sources, Karela FC added a bailout for Asante Kotoko for a loan but they could not meet the personal demands of the player.

The former AS Denguele midfielder is expected to travel to South Africa to complete a move to Supersport United FC in the coming days.

