Deportivo Alaves Sweat Over Mubarak Wakaso Injury Ahead Of Girona Copa Del Rey clash

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso is a doubt for Deportivo Alaves Copa Del Rey clash against Girona on Wednesday after sustaining an injury in the victory over Villareal on Sunday.

The hard-tackling enforcer picked the injury after a collision with Ximo Navarro which resulted in the Andalusian defender evacuated to a hospital with a jaw injury that does not seem to be serious.

Despite lasting full throttle without problems, the 28-year-old underwent medical tests immediately after the game.

The medical report shows a "grade I-II sprain in the acromioclavicular joint of his left shoulder."

Wakaso is therefore likely to sit out tomorrow's Spanish cup game against Girona.

He is however expected to be back in action as the Basque club take on Eibar in La Liga on Sunday.

