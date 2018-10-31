C.K Akunor Claims He Is Not Under Pressure To Win CAF Confed. Cup With Kotoko

Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwablah Akunnor says he is not under pressure to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors have been granted the permission to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup after the management of the club petitioned the Ghana FA Normalization Committee after it was agreed that no Ghanaian club will represent Ghana in Africa.

But the former Dreams FC and AshGold SC gaffer believes his side up for the task of participating in Africa but revealed he is under no pressure to win the competition.

"It's difficult at the moment because of the time frame but we will manage it, we have a lot of understanding in what we want to do, so we will do it,' he told Oyerepa FM.

"No, no, whether confederations or no Confederations Cup, this job comes with its own pressure, everybody needs to work under certain pressure to be able to achieve success but a positive one, not a negative one,' he added.

Asante Kotoko are the holders of the FA Cup making them eligible to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup since football has been brought to a halt.