Black Queens Leave Ghana For Zambia Friendly

The senior female national team, the Black Queens have left Ghana for Lusaka for an international friendly against Zambia ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The team made up of 18 players and the technical team left Accra on Tuesday and are expected to play three games before returning to Ghana for the AWCON.

Ghana will play Zambia before Kenya and South Africa.

The team will then leave Zambia on November 5 to Nairobi where they are expected to play their Kenyan counterparts in a pre-tournament friendly game on November 7.

The Black Queens will return to Ghana on November 9 and will wrap up preparations for the competition with a friendly match against South Africa's Bayana Bayana before the commencement of the tournament on Saturday, November 17.

Ghana are in group A alongside Algeria, Mali and Cameroon with their group stage matches to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

