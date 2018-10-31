Majeed Waris Scores Debut Nantes Goal As They Thrashed Montpellier In French Cup

Ghana forward Majeed Waris finally opened his goalscoring account for Nantes with a thunderous strike in their 3-0 thrashing of Montpellier in the French Cup.

Waris, who joined Nantes on loan from Porto this summer, had to wait until his twelfth appearance for the club to score his first goal.

The former Lorient striker's goal was sandwiched by strikes from Kalifa Coulibaly and Emiliano Sala as Nantes progressed to the next stage of the competition.

After a lacklustre first half from both sides, Nantes took the initiative when Malian forward Kalifa Coulibaly scored in the 58th minute.

Majeed Waris doubled the lead with 10 minutes remaining on the clock before Emiliano Sala sealed victory in stoppage time.

