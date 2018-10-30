Ashgold Sign Partnership Deal With 451 Consultancy

Obuasi-based premiership side, Ashantigold Sporting Club, has sealed a partnership deal with 451 Football Consultancy of Scotland to help market talented Ghanaian players abroad.

The deal, which was sealed last week, will see Ashantigold supplying players to the player management agency for the global football market.

Members of the renowned player agency visited Ghana last week to conclude the deal with the bankroller of Ashgold, Dr Kwaku Frimpong, and his CEO, Fred Acheampong, in Obuasi.

As part of the ceremony, a maiden tournament was organised at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium to enable the four agents to scout for players in the absence of the Ghana leagues.

The tournament, which took place from Monday to Wednesday, attracted eight teams from the Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions: Ashantigold, Ashantigold 'A' and Ashantigold U-17, Achiken FC from Prestea, Kaakyire FC from Kwawu, Kumawuman United, Asokwa Deportivo and Desire Academy from Obuasi,

The agents were Scottish John Viola, who has been an agent for over 25 years, Johnny Viola, and Craig Moore, a former Australian international.

In a post-tournament interview, the Ashgold CEO described the maiden exercise as a huge success as the agents were impressed with the quality of talents on display.