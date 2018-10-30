Richard Commey To Fight Chaniev For Vacant IBF Title

Ghana’s Richard Commey is due to challenge for the IBF lightweight title with Isa Chaniev after Mikey Garcia vacated the title on Tuesday to move two divisions up.

This was confirmed by Richard Commey’s promoter, Lou DiBella after handlers of Garcia canceled the mandatory purse defense with Commey to enable Garcia face Errol Spencer Jr for the IBF 147-pound championship.

The 25-year-old Russian was picked to challenge the Ghanaian for the title which has now become vacant after Garcia relinquished the title.

No date has been determined for the fight between Ghana’s Commey (27-2, 24 KOs) and Russia’s Chaniev (13-1, 6 KOs).

Currently, the 31-year-old Ghanaian is ranked number one by the IBF, ahead of Chaniev who is two spots behind Commey. Chaniev is ranked number three in the IBF’s lightweight rankings which make the number two spot vacant, this means Chaniev is the next available contender to fight Commey.

The New York-based Commey is 3-0 since dropping back-to-back split decisions to Robert Easter Jr. and Denis Shafikov in 2016.

Commey’s close loss to Easter occurred in a 12-round fight for the then-vacant IBF lightweight title in September 2016. Commey, 31, scored a flash knockdown during the eighth round of that bout, but he lost on two of three scorecards in Reading, Pennsylvania (114-113, 112-115, 113-114).

Chaniev, 25, is 3-0 since losing a unanimous decision to fellow Russian Fedor Papazov (21-2, 12 KOs) in their 12-rounder 17 months ago in Riga, Latvia.