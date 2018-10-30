Kenya Start Preparations For 2018 Women's AFCON

A total of 16 Harambee Starlets players held their first training session at Utalii grounds on Monday as preparations for the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) slated for November 17 to December 1 in Ghana kicked off in top gear.

Coach David Ouma took the 16 through their paces for two hours and expressed optimism of having a full house by Tuesday morning.

'We first conducted medical check-ups before testing their fitness levels in the opening session as this will give me a true picture of my squad in order to draw out our targets,' Ouma told journalists at Utalii grounds.

He added: 'Esse Akida and Marjolene's (Nekesa) travelling logistics are being worked on so that they can join us from Israel and United States respectively, Pauline (Atieno) will join us on Wednesday after her exams.'

Kenya, who will be making their second consecutive appearance at the biennial competition following their debut in 2016 in Cameroon, are pooled in group 'B' alongside Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Shepolopolo and defending champions Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Group 'A' has hosts Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Algeria.

The first two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals while the top three at the tourney will earn a ticket to next year's Fifa Women's World Cup in France to be staged from June 7 to July 7.

Starlets, who will play Uganda and Ghana in friendlies, will be based in Cape Coast city and play Zambia in the first match on November 18 at the 15,000-seater Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

