BREAKING NEWS: Former GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Banned For Life; Hit With CHF 500,000 Fine Over Anas Exposé

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwasi Nyantakyi has been banned for life by FIFA and have been hit with a fine of CHF 500,000 which is over 2 million Ghana cedis.

The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated Article 19 (conflict of interest), Article 21 (Bribery and corruption) and Article 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition.

FIFA has been investing the former CAF first Vice President since June 8th this year after he was seen accepting cash gifts in an undercover documentary video which is against the ethics of the global soccer governing body.

Below is the full statement from FIFA