modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13 minutes ago | Football News

Asante Kotoko Recall Goalkeeper's Trainer Joe Baah Ahead Of Africa Campaign

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Asante Kotoko Recall Goalkeeper's Trainer Joe Baah Ahead Of Africa Campaign

Asante Kotoko have recalled goalkeeper's trainer, Joe Baah ahead of their Africa campaign.

Joe Baah, who doubles as the goalkeeper’s coach for the National U-17 team, joined the technical team and the playing body at the Adako Jachie training grounds on Tuesday afternoon.

The keeper’s coach was replaced as part of the restructuring of the technical bench a few months ago under then coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin.

His recall, however, follows discussions between head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, and management.

Joe Baah comes with immeasurable experience, and his expertise would help improve the goalkeeping department of the team as the Porcupines take on the rest of Africa in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The truth is rarely pure and never simple.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1
body-container-line