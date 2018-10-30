Q&A: Asante Kotoko Coach C.K Akunnor Brimming With Confidence Ahead of Africa Campaign

Asante Kotoko coach Charles Akunnor has expressed his optimism over their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Two weeks ago, it was agreed at a meeting between the Normalisation Committee and the leaders of clubs in Ghana not to participate in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

However, the Porcupine Warriors petitioned the committee and asked them to allow the club to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Charles Akunnor's side are aiming to augment their squad before embarking on the competition and reports suggest they are on the verge of signing Daniel Nii Adjei and Martin Antwi who are both free agents.

The duo have commenced training with the side as they bid to secure contracts ahead of the competition.

Here's what he had to say during an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM 100.7…

Q.TEAM RESUMED TRAINING YESTERDAY AT ADAKO JACHIE, HOW WAS IT?

ANS: Thank God all my players returned to training in good health, it's left with one or two players to join us, those are old players who sought permission to stay a bit longer

Q.YOU HAVE SHORT TIME FOR AFRICA, WILL YOU BE ABLE TO MERGE IT WELL AS YOU EXPECT?

ANS: It's difficult at the moment because of the time frame but we will manage it, we have a lot of understanding in what we want to do, so we will do it.

Q.WHY NII ADJEI AND MARTIN ANTWI AT THE TRAINING GROUNDS, DID YOU INVITE THEM?

ANS: I'm aware, I invited them.

Q. IS CK UNDER PRESSURE TO DELIVER IN THE CAF CONFEDERATIONS CUP?

ANS: No, no, whether confederations or no Confederations Cup, this job comes with its own pressure, everybody needs to work under certain pressure to be able to achieve success but a positive one not a negative one. _

Q.WHAT SHOULD WE EXPECT FROM CK AKUNNOR AND HIS PLAYERS

ANS: we will give our best, one thing we can assure you, we will work very hard, work hard and do it well, you will be rewarded. I also know that any opponent we meet will also work hard, but we will go deeper, work hard and achieve success in very short time but I know with the supporters, we can.'

