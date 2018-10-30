I Want To Be One Of The Best Defenders In The Albanian League- Vincent Atinga

Ex-Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga says he is working hard to be one of the best defenders in the Albanian top-flight league.

The defender joined FK Tirana in the summer after ending his relationship with the Phobians.

The 25-year-old has gradually walked into the Tirana side and has ambitions of winning the league with the club.

'I want to win the domestic league and Albanian Cup with my club. Because over here you get the chance to play in Europe when you win the league, so that is the main target here,' he told Ghanacrusader.com

Having stated his primary objective is to win the league with Tirana, he added is working tirelessly to become one of the best defenders in Albania.

'I would also want to be one of the best defenders in the league, so I am working hard daily towards that dream'.

FK Tirana are currently 7th on the Albanian top-flight league.

