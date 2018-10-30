Kotoko To Finalize Registration Of Players For CAF Confederations Cup Tomorrow

Ghana Premier League heavyweight, Kumasi Asante Kotoko is expected to finalize the registration of players they will be using for their CAF Confederations Cup Campaign tomorrow.

The Kumasi based club recently saw their request to the normalization committee granted after they had sent a request referring to the committee to CAF regulations that make them eligible to compete in the second tier Continental Competition.

Their approval makes them the only team to represent Ghana in continental competition next year following an Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative video which has crippled football in the country.

Speaking with Fox FM, the Greater Accra representative of the Porcupine Warriors has disclosed that the club has been putting things in place to ensure they meet the requirements of CAF and the normalization committee. He has assured that the club is on course and have successfully completed registering their strips, technical bench as well as the venue they are going to use for the competition.

“Asante Kotoko will complete registration of players for the Confederations Cup, as well as venue, strips and technical bench latest by Wednesday. We finished registering the strips yesterday and the rest will be done by tomorrow”, Edmund Ackah said.

It is reported that five new players will be added to the players to be registered for the competition. Kotoko remains motivated to win an African trophy in the shortest possible time.