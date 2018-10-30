'Stay Focus On Restoring Ghana Football' - Dreams FC CEO Urges Normalization Commitee

Astute football administrator, Kurt ES Okraku has urged the Ghana FA Normalization Committee to stay focus on restoring football in the country to where it belongs.

Football-related activities in the country abruptly ended following the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas's 'Number 12' documentary that unveiled the widespread of corruption in Ghana football.

The government of Ghana and FIFA formed a four-member committee to see the day to day running of football in the county for the next six months.

However, the Dreams FC Chief Executive Officer has called on the committee to stay focus on delivering their mandate.

"The inactivity in football has affected every bit of the game and it's unfortunate.

"It's imperative for the Normalisation Committee to be focused on restoring football

"I know the normalization committee are very much aware of the core mandate given to them by FIFA.

"Therefore let's all support them with our time, energy etc," he added.

The Committee that replaced the then Ghana Football Association’s Executive Committee have been tasked for the day to day running of the GFA.

Former Airtel CEO Lucy Quist, ex-Kotoko Board Member Kofi Dua-Adonteng, and Naa Odofoley Nortey, a board member of the Attorney General department complete the list of members of the committee.

The Normalization Committee, which according to FIFA should not exceed end of March 2019