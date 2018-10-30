Patrick Razak Sends Emotional Message To Hearts of Oak After Sealing AC Horoya Move

Ghana winger, Patrick Razak has sent a heartfelt message to Hearts of Oak after completing his move to Guinean giants AC Horoya.

The Black Stars 'B' winger penned down a three-year deal with Horoya earlier this month.

The former Utrecht Academy star took to his Facebook wall to thank the Phobians and their teeming supporters.

"Thank you to all my previous clubs: Thank you to all the players that I have shared the football pitch with, the coaches and support staff for their endless of hours of support, and most importantly thank you to the fans'.

"To my Darling club, Accra Hearts of Oak, thank you for believing in me and given me the opportunity to exhibit the talent God has given me. The management, playing body and the fans. I say thank you all'.

"This is not the end of my career but the next stage of my career with Horoyo AC."

Razak joined Hearts of Oak in the 2015/16 season.