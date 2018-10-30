Bernard Mensah Delighted With Kayserispor Win Over Sivasspor

Atletico Madrid loanee, Bernard Mensah has expressed his excitement over Kayserispor's 2-0 win over Sivasspor in the Turkish Superliga over the weekend.

The Ghanaian midfielder was instrumental in his side's triumph having bossed the midfield to the delight of their teeming fans at the Kadir Has Sehir Stadium.

Two second-half goals from Samir Cinaz and Tjaronn Chery was enough for the visitors.

Mensah, who lasted for the 69th minute of the encounter has expressed his excitement over their victory and has thanked the fans for their massive support.