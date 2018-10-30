Karela FC Agree To Sell Midfielder Jean Ourega Vital To SuperSport United

Ghana Premier League side Karela United have agreed a deal with Supersport United to transfer their midfielder Jean Ourega Vital to the Absa Premiership.

The South African outfit are close to landing the Ivorian in a permanent move after accepting to pay a fee around US$ 100,000 for the lanky midfielder.

The deal is subject to Vital passing a medical.

Vital is expected to travel to South Africa this week to complete the deal.

Asante Kotoko have been in contact with Karela United FC for the services of Vital but the Porcupine Warriors cannot match the offer by Supersport United.

