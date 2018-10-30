Black Queens Promised Free University Scholarship

Technical Universities in the country have promised to provide a full scholarship to every member of the senior female national team Black Queens at any point in time they want to enrol to further their education.

This package was revealed when Women In Technology Education and Development (WITED), paid a courtesy call to the Black Queens of Ghana at their camp as part of efforts to encourage them and boost their confidence ahead of the African Women Cup of Nations to be hosted in the country.

Addressing the team at their camp, Professor Mrs Smile Dzisi, the Vice-Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University, who is also the Chairperson of the Conference of Vice-Chancellors/Rectors of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Ghana, challenged the team to exploit other hidden talents in them.

“Women in Technology Education and Development’s (WITED) mandate is to empower and encourage the interest of the female in pursuing programmes and careers in engineering and technology, that are generally male-dominated. WITED is present in every Technical University/Polytechnic to ensure that the females have role models and professional counselling”.

“The purpose for our visit is very simple, as women in soccer, you have braved it up to be in a male-dominated profession, we have so much confidence in the Black Queens, and it’s our prayer that you will host and win. We are here to support and encourage you to perform excellently in the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana, which also doubles up as the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifications”.

“We are here to let you know that you are in our thoughts and our prayers, and also encourage you that in addition to soccer, you must develop your other capabilities so that you will be all –rounded sportswomen. You must not let up, give up or give in for we are solidly behind you”.

Professor Mrs Smile Dzisi added that “technical Universities and Polytechnics in Ghana have promised full scholarship to any of the Black Queens who wants to further their education in any science and technology-based discipline in the various Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Ghana and also pledged massive attendance at the stadium to watch all your games”.

“We also organize programmes and activities to encourage female enrolment in Science, Technology and Engineering and empower the one with special abilities to pursue whatever programme they want to. Our vision is to increase the female students/faculty members in Technical Universities/Polytechnics and ensure that they perform excellently in the male-dominated areas, we believe in the Black Queens and we know you will make us proud us a country”.