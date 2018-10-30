Hearts, Kotoko Games Were The Easiest To Officiate - Referee Alex Quartey

Referee Alex Quartey has revealed that games involving Ghana football giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were the easiest to officiate.

With no doubt, there is always pressure and uncertainties anytime the two most glamorous club clashes.

However, the retired referee says he never felt the pressure as a referee anytime he is to officiate a match between the two clubs.

“Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko game is the easiest to officiate," he told Ghana Crusader radio.

Referees have received a lot of bashing and criticism with respect to their decisions in Ghana’s version of the super clash but the FIFA badge referee has called on young referees to remain focused and uphold their integrity in their career.

“My young fellows should have the sense of the good name is better than riches, courage and discipline is also key”.

Alex Quartey has been crowned Sports Writers Association of Ghana’s (SWAG’s) referee of the year on three consecutive occasions.