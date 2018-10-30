Normalisation Committee President Dr. Kofi Amoah Eager To Change The Fortunes Of Ghana Football

President of the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah has indicated his outfit are focused on restoring Ghana Football to where it belongs.

The four-member committee which was set up by FIFA have been tasked to see the day to day running of Ghana football and return it to normalcy after the revelations from the ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas's 'Number 12' documentary which exposed the widespread of corruption in Ghana football.

According to Dr. Amoah, despite being mandated to review the statutes of the Ghana Football Association, they are also working on ensuring domestic clubs benefit financially from the reforms they will come up with.

"We've designed motivating factors to present to companies, banks and institutions in achieving our goals in restoring football in Ghana,' he stated.

"We are doing everything we can to put football back to its rightful place. We want clubs to benefit from right monies in participating in games,' he added.

"Even though at present it doesn't look good but as Ghanaians, other individuals must look beyond what would bring our football down,' he concluded.