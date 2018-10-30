Andre Ayew's Fenerbahce Sack Head Philip Cocu

Andre Ayew will now work under a new coach Fenerbahce after the Turkish giants sacked Phillip Cocu on Sunday just four months after taking over the Turkish side.

Cocu, who was appointed after leading PSV Eindhoven to three Dutch league titles, was axed after the latest defeat.

'The team manager Phillip Cocu has been relieved of his job this evening,' Fenerbahce announced in a statement.

The 47-year-old leaves with the team having mustered only nine points from 10 games.

The Turkish side are languishing at the 15th position on the league log.