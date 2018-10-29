Asante Kotoko Ranked No.1 In Ghana, 37th In Africa; Hearts Ranked 5th In Ghana

Asante Kotoko has been ranked as the number 1 club in Ghana whiles ranked 37th in Africa with 1423 points according to Football Database latest ranking.

The Kumasi based club have been unimpressive in their Africa campaign in the years gone by and failed to progress from the group stage in last season's CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

However, their bitterest rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak are ranked are ranked 97th in Africa and 5th in Ghana 1354 points.

Two times Ghana Premier League Champions, Aduana Stars are ranked 84th and 4rd in Africa and Ghana respectively with 1367 points.

Berekum Chelsea are ranked 75th best club in Africa and 3rd in Ghana with 1379 points whiles Obuasi based Ashanti Gold FC came 2nd in Ghana and 47th in Africa with 1402 points.

Africa Football / Soccer Clubs Ranking

Rank Club / Country

1 Al Ahly

2 Esperance de Tunis

3 TP Mazembe

4 Vita Club

5 Al-Merreikh

6 Etoile du Sahel

7 Al Hilal Omdurman

8 CS Sfaxien

9 Wydad AC Casablanca

10 1º de Agosto

11 Dynamos

12 Mamelodi Sundowns FC

13 Coton Sport

14 Recreativo do Libolo

15 El Zamalek

16 Stade Malien Bamako

17 RCA Raja Casablanca Athl...

18 Kaizer Chiefs

19 ASEC Mimosas

20 Djoliba AC

21 Ismaily SC

22 Al Masry

23 USM Alger

24 Motema Pembe

25 Bidvest Wits

26 Club Africain

27 ES Sétif

28 Difaâ El Jadida

29 Orlando Pirates FC

30 FC Platinum

31 Petro Atletico

32 Enyimba

33 Fus Fath Union Sportive R...

34 Smouha SC

35 Highlanders

36 UMS de Loum

37 Asante Kotoko SC

38 Saint-Eloi Lupopo

39 Olympique de Bamako

40 Kabuscorp Palanca

41 AS Réal Bamako

42 Gunners

43 Misr El Makasa

44 ZESCO United

45 ENPPI

46 JS Saoura

47 Ashanti Gold

48 CS Constantine

49 CA Bizertin

50 Akwa United