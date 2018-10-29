Asante Kotoko Ranked No.1 In Ghana, 37th In Africa; Hearts Ranked 5th In Ghana
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Asante Kotoko has been ranked as the number 1 club in Ghana whiles ranked 37th in Africa with 1423 points according to Football Database latest ranking.
The Kumasi based club have been unimpressive in their Africa campaign in the years gone by and failed to progress from the group stage in last season's CAF Confederations Cup campaign.
However, their bitterest rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak are ranked are ranked 97th in Africa and 5th in Ghana 1354 points.
Two times Ghana Premier League Champions, Aduana Stars are ranked 84th and 4rd in Africa and Ghana respectively with 1367 points.
Berekum Chelsea are ranked 75th best club in Africa and 3rd in Ghana with 1379 points whiles Obuasi based Ashanti Gold FC came 2nd in Ghana and 47th in Africa with 1402 points.
Africa Football / Soccer Clubs Ranking Rank Club / Country 1 Al Ahly 2 Esperance de Tunis 3 TP Mazembe 4 Vita Club 5 Al-Merreikh 6 Etoile du Sahel 7 Al Hilal Omdurman 8 CS Sfaxien 9 Wydad AC Casablanca 10 1º de Agosto 11 Dynamos 12 Mamelodi Sundowns FC 13 Coton Sport 14 Recreativo do Libolo 15 El Zamalek 16 Stade Malien Bamako 17 RCA Raja Casablanca Athl... 18 Kaizer Chiefs 19 ASEC Mimosas 20 Djoliba AC 21 Ismaily SC 22 Al Masry 23 USM Alger 24 Motema Pembe 25 Bidvest Wits 26 Club Africain 27 ES Sétif 28 Difaâ El Jadida 29 Orlando Pirates FC 30 FC Platinum 31 Petro Atletico 32 Enyimba 33 Fus Fath Union Sportive R... 34 Smouha SC 35 Highlanders 36 UMS de Loum 37 Asante Kotoko SC 38 Saint-Eloi Lupopo 39 Olympique de Bamako 40 Kabuscorp Palanca 41 AS Réal Bamako 42 Gunners 43 Misr El Makasa 44 ZESCO United 45 ENPPI 46 JS Saoura 47 Ashanti Gold 48 CS Constantine 49 CA Bizertin 50 Akwa United
