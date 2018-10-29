Naby Keita Join Asante Kotoko On A Three Year Deal

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of striker Naby Laye Keita on a three-year contract.

The Guinean international who joined the club as a free agent penned down the deal at the club's secretariat on Monday after passing his mandatory medical last week.

Keita has been undergoing trials with the club over the past few weeks, and his recruitment reflects the confidence coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has in him.

The player has already displayed his quality to the Kotoko faithfuls, following his impressive performances in the friendly games against the Black Stars and Burkinabe side, Save African Child FC.

Keita becomes Kotoko's first signing under the newly-appointed C.K Akunnor, and the former FC Renaissance Club De Conakry player is expected to add to the bite upfront, both on the local scene and in the Confederations Cup, where Kotoko will be participating next year.