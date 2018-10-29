Coach Evans Adotey Names Black Maidens Final Squad For World Cup

Head Coach of the female U-17 team, the Black Maidens, Evans Adotey has named his final squad of 21 players for next months FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Uruguay.

Coach Adotey made his choice on Monday morning out of 31 players who have been camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram for the past three months.

The squad is made up of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and four strikers.

They include Grace Banwa Buoadu, Barikisu Issahaku, Cynthia Findib as goalkeepers, Nina Norshie, Mavis Owusu, Diana Antwi, Justice Tweneboah, Elizabeth Oppong, Selina Kurug Bane, Tedinah Sekyere and Faustina Aidoo make up the defenders. The midfielders include Jacqueline Owusu, Elshadai Acheampong, Azuma Bugre, Grace Animah, Basira Alhassan and Fuseina Mumuni with the forwards being Suzzy Dede Teye, Abigail Tutuwaa, Milot Abena Pokuaa, and skipper Mukarama Abdulai.

The team is expected to fly out of Ghana this week to South Africa and Brazil before arriving in Uruguay in a fortnight time for the commencement of the tournament.

Ghana has been pegged against the host Uruguay, New Zealand and Finland in Group A and will open her tournament account on November 13th against Uruguay then face Finland on November 16th before rounding off the group campaign against New Zealand four days later.