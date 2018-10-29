Feature: To Whom It May Concern

I don't envy members of the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at all. Certainly, it is not easy working with ostriches: I mean a group of people who are themselves the problem but hypocritically turn round to point accusing fingers at others for being the cause of the same problem.

That is a complex web and a serious subject for another day, I suppose.

Come to think of it, this happened after a meeting of which they were a key part of, had categorically decided that no Ghanaian club would participate in the next CAF inter-club competition. I daresay that such tendencies could be a recipe for confusion, if not disaster!

I don't envy the NC at all, especially in such controversial situations. But let me doff my hat for Dr Kofi Amoah and his team for thinking smart to grant Kotoko permission last Friday to represent the nation in the Confederation Cup as they had earlier requested in their petition. Had they been refused, hell would have broken loose by now.

As Dr Amoah himself said, football is governed by statutes and regulations; so if Kotoko had quoted the relevant CAF Statutes to buttress their petition, why not. Meanwhile, the same NC had in a consultative meeting with club owners and administrators a week earlier had decided otherwise on some very sound grounds. Ghana football is a hotspot, so to speak!

Much as some elements in the football industry might have issues with the latest decision, I humbly appeal to all aggrieved parties to give peace a chance by rallying behind Kotoko's African bid in the absence of the domestic league.

After all, Kotoko's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup will go a long way to fill the void created by the suspension of the Ghana League.

But with just a few weeks to begin the African campaign, I challenge Kotoko to put their best foot forward to justify the confidence reposed in them by the entire nation at this crucial period of Ghana football.

Let me pause here to give three cheers to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, and others for winning the bid to host the 2023 All Africa Games in the country. That is a landmark achievement in the annals of Ghana Sports since such a major event has never been hosted in this country before since the inception of the All Africa Games in 1965.

I am especially thrilled because beyond winning medals, the games will offer the nation a unique opportunity to upgrade some of our existing facilities to the acceptable international standards and even build new ones to cater for other sports.

In a country where sports infrastructure is hard to come by, such news obviously sounds like music to the ears. I only hope and pray that the government will commit to the project to avoid any regret and disappointment.

I promise to revisit this sensitive subject soon in the supreme interest of the nation.

Last week I chanced upon an audio, a portion of which drew my attention to an important issue which seems to have been lost to the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The issue has to do with contracting the head coach of the Black Stars, James Kwasi Appiah.

As I write, Coach Appiah's two-year contract is due to expire on April 30, 2019. However, when the GFA contracted him on May 1, 2017, his main target was to qualify the Black Stars to the 2019 AFCON and win the trophy for the first time, since 1982.

Meanwhile, CAF has since reviewed the AFCON calendar from January/February to June/July, beginning next year. That clearly means Kwasi Appiah's current contract will expire almost two months before the Cameroun 2019 AFCON.

Just as this innocuous puzzle tickled my fancy a few days ago, I hope this shrill alarm from this crazy whistleblower will prompt the powers that be to act fast before the unexpected happens.

After all, everybody needs soundness of mind and job security to produce the required results in every field of endeavour!

He who has ears...