Ghana Names Squad For 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Evans Adotey has named a 21-man squad for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
The former Medeama SC trainer initially invited 36 players to the camp of the team at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence ahead of the forthcoming biennial tournament which is slated to kick-start from November 13 to December 1.
The squad has been pruned down to 21 players for the World Cup in Uruguay.
Captain and top scorer Abdulai Mukarama was named in the team with Grace Banwa, who was in excellent form during the qualifiers.
The Maidens have been drawn in Group A alongside host nation Uruguay, Finland and New Zealand.
Below is the Black Maidens final 21-squad:
1.Grace Banwa
2. Diana Antwi
3. Millot Abena Pokuaa
4. Justice Tweneboah
5. Elizabeth Oppong
6.Jacqueline Owusu
7. Suzzy Dede Teye
8. Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies)
9. Elshadai Acheampong
10. Fuseina Mumuni (Pearlpia Ladies)
11. Abigail Tutuwaa
12. Nina Norshie
13. Azumah Bugre
14. Mavis Owusu
15. Selina Kurug
16. Cynthia K. Findiib (Pearlpia Ladies)
17. Tedina Sekyere
18. Faustina Aidoo
19. Grace Anima
20. Basira Alhassan (Pearlpia Ladies)
21. Barikisu Issahaku (Northern Ladies)