Asane Kotoko Make Approach For GPL Trio Addo, Ganiyu And Jean Vital

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko are set to make an official approach for Elmina Sharks forward Felix Addo and Karela United duo Jean Vital Ourega and Ismail Ganiyu.

The Porcupine Warriors are interested in signing the trio as they strengthen their team ahead of their Africa campaign.

The Kumasi based side were granted their wish of playing in Africa by the Normalisation Committee after accepting the petition from the record Ghana Premier League champions.

According to reports coach C.K Akunor is interested in the three players and has made them his prime targets as he boosts his side for the return of domestic football as well prepare for the Caf Confederations Cup.

Felix Addo has been an outstanding player for Elmina Sharks since they made their debut in the Ghana Premier League and was a part of the Black Stars B team that won the WAFU Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Ismail Ganiyu is a stalwart at the heart of defence for Karela United FC.

His teammate Jean Michel Ourega is one of the best foreign players in the domestic league. The Ivorian is also on the radar of Hearts of Oak.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com