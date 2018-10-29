David Duncan Backs Kotoko For Africa Campaign

Former Asante Kotoko trainer, David Duncan believes the club is in a good position to embark on a continental championship.

The Reds declared their intentions of participating in the CAF Confederations Cup after petitioning the Normalisation Committee over its decision to not allow clubs to compete in Africa.

Duncan is confident of the chances of Kotoko and insists they are in a good position to do well in Africa.

'Why are we making things difficult for them. They don't have issues with money. They didn't ask anyone for help. They think they have quality players to compete. Why are we still forcing to find a way to stop them from playing,' the former Kotoko coach told Zuria FM Sports.

'They have some wonderful guys in the management. I know they have put everything into consideration before coming up with the decision to go to Africa.'

'If you don't compete how would you know if you can win. I think they are in a better place to go. Even if they can't win, they will learn a lot from it. For me we should encourage them to go' He added.