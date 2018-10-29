Defender Ahmed Adams Debunks Asante Kotoko Return Claims

Former Asante Kotoko defender Ahmed Adams has denied reports that he is close to re-joining the club.

Reports has emerged that Adams is one of few players penciled down by coach Charles Akunnor as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of next season's CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

But the 25-year-old has denied the claims insisting he has not been contacted by the club.

"It's not true I have signed for Kotoko, there has not been any official approach," Adams told Oyerepa FM.

"If they should come forward will give it a consideration."

"It's not about me only but my family and management team as well."

Adams spent three successful seasons in the Red shirt before departing the club after he could not renew his contract.