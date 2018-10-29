'We Don't Have The Requisite To Represent Ghanaian In Africa' - Medeama SC President

President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker has reiterated that his outfit does not have the needed requirements to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League.

Reports emerged that Asante Kotoko and the Tarkwa based club will represent the country in Africa next season after it was agreed that no club will represent the country next season.

However, Asante Kotoko have been given the nod to represent the country in Africa next season after the management of the club petitioned the Normalization Committee.

But according to Mr Parker, the club does not have the financial wherewithal to play in the continent's flagship inter-clubs competition.

"We are not ready to represent Ghana in any CAF competition disregard reports circulating in the media," Armah told Tarkwa-based Medeamaa FM

"There is no iota of truth in those stories. We don't have the money to play Africa for now, let's all help the Normalization Committee.

"We suffered a lot in our last appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup because there was no support from anywhere [not even the government at that time]. It is simple Medeama is not ready to play in Africa.

"We don't have the adequate funds to play in Africa.

In 2015, Medeama progressed to the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.