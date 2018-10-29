Daniel Amartey Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Black Stars and Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey, has undergone surgery on his left ankle after it got badly injured in the Premier League match against West Ham on Saturday, October 27.

Amartey’s ankle gave way in a tussle with West Ham forward Michail Antonio late in the game. From the replays, it showed that Amartey’s left boot got caught in the grass as he sought to take the ball away.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He was taken off a stretcher by the medical team and slated for an examination after the match.

His manager, Yusif Alhassan Chibsah, told Kumasi-based Fox FM that the player had gone under the knife and could return to action in about two months.

The player himself put out a tweet to confirm the surgery and also pay his respects to the late owner of the club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died with four other people in a helicopter crash on Saturday after the match.

After the match on Saturday, Leicester City manager Claude Puel expressed his worry at the incident and hoped the injury was not as severe as feared.

“My first thought is for my player at the end, Amartey. I hope it is not serious, he played well and gave everything. It's difficult to see this at the end.

‘My thoughts are more about his injury than about the game. He needs to have it examined and then we will see after. I hope it is not serious.”

The match was Amartey’s 9th of the season for the Foxes but the injury means he will not add to that number for some time.