PSG beat Marseille to win 11th consecutive match

Paris Saint-Germain equalled a six decade old record on Sunday night when they beat Marseille 2-0 to continue their perfect start to the French top flight season. Substitute Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring in the 66th minute and Julian Draxler hit the second in stoppage time to register PSG's 11th consecutive victory.

The feat emulated the exploits of the Tottenham Hotspur side in the 1960/61 season in England's first division.

"Playing at the Vélodrome is never easy,” said Draxler. “We controlled the game and we were worth the win.”

The success restored Paris Saint-Germain's eight point lead over second placed Lille and effectively extinguishes Marseille's title hopes. Rudi Garcia's men are fifth and 14 points behind the pacesetters.

Citing disciplinary reasons, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel left 180 million wunderkind Mbappé on the bench. Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting came in at the tip of a midfield troika of Draxler on the left, Neymar in the centre and Angel di Maria on the right.

The 3-3-3-1 failed to penetrate the Marseille rearguard marshalled by Adil Rami and Boubacar Kamara.

Four minutes after his introduction though, Mbappé latched on to di Maria's pass and flashed his shot past the Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda. Draxler's second in the closing stages was PSG's 39th goal of the campaign.