17 minutes ago | Football News

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Yusif Abubakar Gets Black Meteors Job

Former Aduana Stars and Techiman City gaffer, Yusif Abubakar, has been appointed as the head coach of the Black Meteors.

Reports say that Abubakar was given the Ghana U-23 job before the Anas expose.

The then Executive Committee under Kwesi Nyantakyi's administration settled on the Ghana Premier League winner before the government moved to shut down the Football Association.

The former Hearts of Oak trainer will have to assemble a squad for the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers which start next month.

The Black Meteors will face Togo in the first qualifying round.

