Ghanaian Forward Grejohn Kyei Lauds 'Passionate' RC Lens Supporters

Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei has heaped praises on RC Lens fans for their unflinching support as they aim to return to the top flight league.

Kyei joined the Blood and Gold lads on a season-long loan from top-flight side Reims during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been impressed with the support the team is enjoying in their bid to win promotion to the French Ligue 1.

"Last year in Reims, we did not really expect to be so strong. Here, they are real supporters, there were still 27,000 people on Monday. They want us to win everything. It's normal, Lens is a Ligue 1 club that has stayed in Ligue 2 for too long and we want to give some heart to these people. We are here for that: to have fun playing and to give to those who follow us."

He has netted once in five games for the side.

