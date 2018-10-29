Decision To Represent Ghana In Africa Is The Best - Kotoko Policy Analyst Amoh Sarpong

Policy Analyst of Asante Kotoko, Amoh Sarpong says the decision by the management of the club to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup next season was the best for the team and coach C.K Akunor.

The Ghana Premier League side have been granted the permission to participate in Africa next season after they petitioned the Ghana FA Normalization Committee.

It was initially agreed after a meeting between club owners and club CEO's that no Ghanaian club will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederations Cup or CAF Champions League next season.

However, just a day after the decision was taken the reds petitioned the NC, and last Friday they were granted their request.

"Going to Africa has a lot of benefits for the club and even the head coach himself.' Amo Sarpong told Kumasi-based Silver FM.

"So far as I know Akonnor has never managed in Africa before. He's not been there in the Africa competitions. And so this is even going to be a big expose for him' he explained.

"For me, this is the best decision this management of the club has taken to go to Africa. It is a considered decision we have made.' he added.

The Kumasi based outfit are the current holders of the FA Cup and are eligible to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup following the suspension of all domestic football.