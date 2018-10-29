Kurt Okraku Wants Replay Of Hearts-Dreams Friendly After Stalemate

Executive chairman of Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku says his outfit wants a replay of the friendly between the club and Hearts of Oak.

The two sides were engaged in an entertaining game on Sunday with the Dawu side held by the Ghanaian giants at the Theatre of Dreams.

Joseph Esso put the Phobians in front in the 13th minute before Dreams FC levelled through striker Mountari Kamaheni. The Dawu side fielded most of their youth team players following the summer transfer of their top stars.

"As for talents we've got a lot so if ten leave, we can still come up with a new eleven and the boys that played gave a good account of themselves," he said after the game.

"We want a return leg but Hearts has no venue so because there is no Accra Sports stadium, we can play at the Theatre of Dreams here in Dawu," he added.

Both clubs are preparing ahead of the return of domestic football after it was suspended following the revelations of the Anas number 12 documentary.

The contest which was themed "Repeat on the Mountain" attracted a respectable crowd for the first time since the Zylophone Cash Premier League was suspended.

