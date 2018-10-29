Micheal Essien Named Among Players That Have Suffered Injury In Their Debut Season

Injuries are never nice in football, but they are especially nasty when they occur just as you're finding your feet at a new club.

Andriy Yarmolenko’s horrific injury at the weekend will likely rule him out for the majority of the season after starting the season in superb form following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

We take a look at six players who had their opening season’s cut short by injury.

6. Djibril Cisse



Injury: Broken Leg

Time Missed: Five and a half months

Djibril Cisse had only played 19 matches for Liverpool before his career was very nearly ended in horrific fashion. The journeyman forward was on the wrong end of a challenge in a match against Blackburn Rovers on the 30th of October 2004.

As his foot was wedged in the ground, his calf bone was kicked the other way by Jay McEveley, thus breaking the bone. Luckily, the French international received great treatment and revealed soon after that if it wasn't for this treatment, he wouldn’t have that leg today.

Speaking to LFC's magazine at the time of the injury, as quoted by the Irish Times, the then 23-year old Cisse said: "They had to give me drugs to help with the pain and then they had to pull my bones back into place with their hands. If they had waited until I had got to the hospital I might have lost my leg, it was that serious."

5. Hatem Ben Arfa



Injury: Double break (tibia & shin)

Time Missed: Seven months

Hatem Ben Arfa was also only three months into his spell in the Premier League when he suffered a gruesome injury. In October 2010, the midfielder came off worse in a challenge with Nigel de Jong, suffering a broken shin and tibia. The injury did end his 2010-11 season, but he made a return to action in a friendly against Darlington in July 2011.

4. Alex Oxlade Chamberlain



Injury: Knee ligament damage

Time Missed: Still Injured

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was reaching the backend of a successful first season at Liverpool before his injury nightmare struck. The England international picked up a knee injury in Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final meeting with AS Roma, and it was later confirmed he had multiple knee ligament issues.

The injury, unfortunately, ruled the midfielder out of the World, Cup and it has now been confirmed he will miss the entirety of this season as well, with a return date unknown for the English midfielder.

Speaking to Liverpool’s website about the injury Chamberlain said: It’s going well - very boring, very slow, very long, all the good stuff! But I’m making progress, which is obviously what we need. It’s just a long process and I just keep plugging away, but I’m in good spirits and I’m really positive about it.”

3. Benjamin Mendy



Injury: ACL rupture

Time Missed: Seven months

The flying full back’s first season at Manchester City was cut short after a horrific knee injury in September 2017.

The injury left Mendy on the sidelines until late April 2018, when he was able to return to form and earn a spot in Didier Deschamps French side, which subsequently won the World Cup.

2. Radamel Falcao



Injury: ACL

Time Missed: Seven Months

A world class player who wasn’t the same after this injury. Radamel Falcao was one of the world’s deadliest striker before an ACL injury in January 2014, during what had been a stellar season for Monaco.

It ruled him out of the 2014 World Cup, and after failed loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea, he has been sadly plagued with injury ever since.

1. Michael Essien



Injury: ACL

Time Missed: Seven months

Michael Essien never had it easy with injuries, and he had one of his worst in his first - and last - season at Madrid. The Ghanian picked up an ACL injury in November 2010 which ruled him out for the rest of the season, having seemingly recovered from his injury woes he had at Chelsea.

Essien is surprisingly, still keen to play professional football, despite being a free agent since March. Speaking to the Sun, Essien spoke about his desire to remain in football: "If something comes up, then I’ll be interested. Then I’ll think about what I can do next. I still want to stay football and find out what I can do.”