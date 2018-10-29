Lewis Hamilton Equals Juan Manuel Fangio With Fifth F1 Title

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has won his fifth F1 World Championship, making him the joint second most successful driver of all time.

The 33-year-old becomes only the third man in history to win five world titles. He matches the haul of the Argentine legend Juan Manuel Fangio and is two behind all-time record holder Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton needed only to finish seventh at Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix to become champion, even if Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel had won - but the German could manage only second place behind the dominant Max Verstappen, despite a valiant and strong race.

It was a difficult race for the Mercedes driver, who battled tyre problems throughout, but his finishing position just off the podium, in fourth, was more than enough to seal the biggest achievement of an illustrious career.

At the end of the race, Hamilton pushed his car through a series of celebratory 'doughnut' spins in the track's stadium section, before waving to the capacity 135,000 crowd.