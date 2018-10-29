Frank Acheampong Scores Penalty As Tianjin Teda Lose To Shanghai Shenhua

Frank Acheampong scored his sixteenth goal of the campaign but missed a penalty as Tianjin Teda were overpowered 4-2 by Shanghai Shenhua on Sunday.

Giovanni Moreno put the visitors noses in-front on the 14th minute but Mikel Obi quickly restored parity on the 22nd minute.

The hosts shot into the lead through Acheampong's delightful penalty strike eight minute later and had the opportunity to give his side the cushioning in the 39th minute but he fluffed his lines from the spot.

Shenhua levelled the scoreline for the visitors on the stroke of half-time and added another in the 86th minute before Freddy Guarin sealed the victory deep into injury time.

Acheampong lasted the entire duration of the game.

He is the fifth highest scorer in the league with 16 strikes, nine behind Wu Lei of Shanghai SIPG.

