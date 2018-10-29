Oloboi Commodore Vows To Boycott Any Other NC Meetings

General Manager for Accra Great Olympics Oloboi Commodore has disclosed that he will not be present at any consultative meeting that the Normalization Committee will call for in the future.

According to him, the committee has gone back on its word by granting Kumasi Asante Kotoko their request to play in the next edition of the CAF Confederations Cup even though they had earlier agreed with the clubs not to have any representation from Ghana.

“If the Normalization Committee calls for another consultative meeting I won’t go because they will not adhere to the decision that will be taken”, the Olympic General Manager said in an interview with Asempa FM.

He argues that the clubs including Kotoko and Medeama collectively agreed with the Normalization Committee to sit out the next edition of the Confederations Cup. Therefore t does not sound right with him for the decision to be changed all of a sudden just because the Kumasi based club is quoting law.

He believes clubs should use this opportunity to put their houses in order rather than pushing to go to Africa and compete during a time when Ghana football is going through a reformation process.

Oloboi Commodore assures that he is not against Kotoko and Medeama but it is only right to go by principle and agreements.

“I am not against Kotoko going, neither am I against Medeama going but principles must be principle”, he added.

After official confirmation from the normalization committee granting Kotoko’s request to feature in the CAF Confederation Cup, reports reaching Modernghana Sports indicate that Medeama SC has also been given the green light to represent Ghana in the next CAF Champions League.