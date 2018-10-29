Kenya's Women National Team Seeking For Funds Ahead Of 2018 AWCON

The Harambee Starlets, Kenya's women national team risk of missing out on the 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations as they are struggling to raise funds.

The team need about US$430,000 to facilitate their trip to Ghana to participate in the tournament which kicks off next month.

Kenya got the nod to participate in Africa's premier women's football competition just last week after winning an appeal which knocked out Equatorial Guinea from the tournament.

The team had no budget for the tournament due to the short notice of their participation.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa calls on the government for support for the Harambee Starlets to be able to participate in the tournament.

"We took part in the 2016 edition for the first time ever. Now, the players are more experienced. I hope the government will give the women's team full support as it has done with the senior men's team Harambee Stars. I'm confident that they will give a good account of themselves in Ghana," said Mwendwa.

Kenya are drawn in Group B along with defending champions Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia.

