Bernard Kumordzi Named In KV Kortrijk's Match Day Squad For The First Time After Expiration Of Doping Ban

Bernard Kumordzi was named in KV Kortrijk's matchday squad for the first time after the expiration of his four-month doping ban.

Kumordzi was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw at Cerlce Brugge on Saturday in the Belgian Jupiler League.

The defender-cum-midfielder was slapped with the ban after testing positive for the banned substance.

Kumordzi tested positive on 15 October 2017 after the match against Standard Liege.

During that test, the concentration of Carboxy-THC in the urine sample was found to be just too high and another test turned out to be positive.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive substance in cannabis, so it is not a performance-enhancing drug.

Kumordzi suffered further humiliation when he was banished from the KV Kortrijk first team.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com