Kenya Upbeat For Africa Nations Cup Women's Football Finals

Kenya women's football team head coach David Ouma has warned rivals at the Africa Nations Cup finals of never underrating Kenya's ability.

The Africa Women's Nations Cup finals start in Ghana from Nov. 17 to Dec. 1, which also serve as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup to be held in France in June next year.

Kenya face a difficult task to navigate past defending champions Nigeria and last tournament's runners-up South Africa in Pool B of the tournament, which also has Zambia.

"Let us not only look at Nigeria. This is football and anyone can be beaten. We have been given the lifeline to redeem ourselves in the competition and I will not allow anyone to look down upon us," Ouma said here Monday.

Kenya returned to the Africa Women's Nations Cup finals, after their debut in 2016, courtesy of an appeal they launched against Equatorial Guinea, who had field a player from Cameroon in their 3-2 win over Kenya in the qualifiers.

Confederations of Africa Football (CAF) has since suspended Equatorial Guinea from the eight-team competition and reinstated Kenya.

"We have our chance and this tournament is bigger than Nigeria team alone. There are other six top African countries in Ghana, so basically every team is a worthy opponent. But I believe that with extensive preparation and a proper mindset, we can pick at least a point from each team," said Ouma.

Hosts Ghana were handed a tricky group as they were drawn against giants Cameroon and Mali in Group A.

Ghana's Black Queens, who will based in the capital Accra, will also take on Algeria following the draw for African women's flagship competition on Sunday night.

Title holders Nigeria got what looks like a favourable group as they will play South Africa, Zambia and Kenya in Group B in the coastal city of Cape Coast.

Ouma warned that more local players have moved abroad and gained experience and will be expecting a better performance at the highest stage.

"Two years ago, Kenya lacked exposure and experience in women football. That has since changed and today we have five players plying their trade in European leagues.

They will certainly impact positively to our game and bring in leadership into the squad. I expect to start training on Monday (Oct. 29)," he added.

The Black Queens will play the opening match on Nov. 17 against Algeria. Ghana will play Mali three days later before wrapping up their group campaign against giants Cameroon.

Nigeria's Super Falcons will open their campaign on Nov. 18 in Cape Coast before tackling Zambia at the same venue three days later. Nigeria, eight-time winners, will complete their group phase matches with their clash with Kenya on Nov. 24.

The top two sides in the groups will progress to the semifinals.

