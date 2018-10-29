Ghanaian Hitman Grejohn Kyei Discloses His Best Position

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei has reiterated that he performs better when deployed as a centre-forward.

The 23-year-old hitman joined RC Lens on a season-long loan after failing to lock down regular playing berth at the top flight side.

Kyei, who has quickly established himself in the Blood and Gold outfit's set-up, believes his excels in games when playing a top marksman.

"I prefer to play at the forefront of the attack, number 9. I can help some positions also. I think it's this number 9 post that makes me feel better. I like to move on all fronts of the attack and especially to take the depth. I still have to improve my back to the game. After, no matter where the coach makes me play, as long as I play, that's fine. After, I think I was recruited because I have different characteristics of other attackers. This helps to fill the gaps of others and vice versa."

Kyei has scored once in five appearances to help the side to 2nd spot in the French Ligue 2.

